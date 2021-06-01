CCSA probes cases at chicken meat plants

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is investigating an outbreak in some chicken meat processing plants in several provinces while studying what triggered the spread of coronavirus infections there.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the CCSA, on Monday said the subcommittee is looking for the reason why the virus spread in many chicken processing plants in provinces like Chachoengsao and Saraburi.

The CCSA was looking to see what factors contributed to the infections, including possible overcrowding at on-site dormitories for workers and whether the virus was brought by contractors that travel from factory to factory.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, the agro-industrial and food conglomerate, said the company has strictly implemented disease control measures.

After 391 workers at one of its factories contracted Covid-19, the rest of the workers were immediately tested, the company said. Those considered at high risk of contracting the virus were quarantined for 14 days at a facility arranged by officials, it said.

Other workers were reportedly ordered to quarantine at home.

The factory has been closed for five days for cleaning and disinfection, the company said, noting that only workers with a clean bill of health are allowed to work at the factory.

Dr Thanawat Wongphan, deputy chief of the Saraburi public health office, said tests were conducted on workers, and the number of infected workers will be identified today.

Sorravis Thaneto, director-general of the Department of Livestock Development, said the department had collected 2,251 meat samples from affected factories and fresh markets in the kingdom for contamination. None of the samples carried the virus, he said.