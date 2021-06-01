38 Covid fatalities, 2,230 new cases

A man walks past the closed Benchasiri Park on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok on Monday, when the country logged 38 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,230 new cases. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

There were 38 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,230 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 2,153 new infections in the general public and 77 were prison inmates.

Over the previous 24 hours, 3,390 Covid-19 patients had been diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 133,159 Covid-19 cases recorded, with 84,309 of the patients already recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 162,022 Covid-19 cases.