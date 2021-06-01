Smugglers, illegal migrants caught

Myanmar men arrested trying to smuggle motorcycles to Myanmar and helping illegal job seekers arriving in Kanchanaburi province early on Tuesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Six smugglers and 19 illegal job seekers from Myanmar were arrested near the border in Sai Yok district in the early hours of Tuesday.

A team of border patrol police and soldiers saw two pickup trucks, one with a single motorcycle on the back and the other with two, stop in a forested area in tambon Bong Tee around 12.30am on Tuesday.

Six men got off the two pickups and unloaded the three bikes. Then a group of men and women emerged from the forest, heading towards the vehicles.

The patrol revealed themselves and arrested them. All were Myanmar nationals.

In addition to the six men on the trucks, there were 17 men and two women.

The first six lived in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces. The 19 others were illegal migrants with no travel documents who were looking for work.

According to police, the first six men confessed to having been hired to deliver the motorcycles for smuggling to a person in Myanmar living near the border with Kanchanaburi.

They were also supposed to pick up the illegal job seekers and take them to Ban Kao intersection in tambon Nong Bua of Muang district, where other people would take them on to jobs in inner provinces.

The six were charged with colluding in smuggling goods out of the country. The two drivers faced additional charges of abetting foreign nationals to enter the country illegally.

The 19 job seekers were charged with illegal entry and violating the communicable disease control law and emergency decree. They were held in police custody for legal action.