Inoculation rules laid out for visitors to Phuket

Anyone flying into Phuket must have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine or full doses of other brands, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Tuesday.

Entry by air is also allowed for those who have documentary proof of their recovery from Covid-19 within 90 days prior to their arrival.

Healthy travellers also need to produce a document confirming they have had a Covid-negative test result issued within the previous seven days.

Airlines will not allow those unable or unwilling to show any of those documents to board the plane. Children five years or older are exempt from the new restriction, which went into effect on Monday.

Meanwhile, public opinion is being gauged from local business operators over the province's readiness to reopen to tourism.

The findings will be conveyed to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday before the cabinet rules on whether the reopening of the province to vaccinated tourists on July 1 can go ahead under the so-called "Phuket Sandbox" model.

Wikrom Chaktee, deputy Phuket governor, said the meeting was held to hear from several tourism-related sectors such as hotels, restaurants and transportation operators.