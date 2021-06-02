Woman found dead in palm plantation

Rescuers collect the body of the woman found dead in an oil palm plantation in Tha Sala district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Wednesday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A dead woman was found in an oil palm plantation in Tha Sala district on Wednesday.

Police said the dead woman was 34-40 years of age, wearing a blue blouse and a sarong. and was still unidentified.

She was found beside a drain pipe in a plantation at Moo 2 village in tambon Tha Sala.

A doctor who accompanied police to the scene estimated she had been dead about two days. There were no obvious injuries on the swollen body.

The dead woman was found by the owner of the palm plantation, who went to investigate a foul smell. Local residents did not know who she was.



The body was taken to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for autopsy.



Police were investigating.