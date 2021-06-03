Narathiwat defence company loses 26 rifles, not 28

Fourth Army commander Lt Gen Kriangkrai Sirak at the press conference at the Narathiwat provincial hall on Thursday. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: A company of territorial defence volunteers in the southern border province lost 26 AK-102 rifles, not 28 ones as earlier reported, according to the Fourth Army commander.

Lt Gen Kriangkrai Sirak, the commander, told a press conference at the Narathiwat provincial hall on Friday that one of the 28 rifles had been omitted in a previous check and was later found in the arsenal of the defence volunteers' company.

He was referring to the 2nd Narathiwat Territorial Defence Company in tambon Kamphu of Muang district.

The other rifle actually belonged to and still remained with a defence volunteers' company in Saba Yoi district of Songkhla. It had been mistakenly recorded as a weapon of the defence company in Narathiwat, he said.

Six other rifles had been seized from wrongdoers in Narathiwat and Songkhla provinces.

Twenty other lost rifles belonged to the defence volunteers' company in Muang district of Narathiwat, Lt Gen Kriangkrai said.

Authorities were investigating into the disappearance of the 26 rifles.

Last month, the fourth army chief said that one of the lost weapons was found with a suspected insurgent who had been killed after a clash in Bacho district of Narathiwat on May 11.