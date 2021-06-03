Singaporean held for mailing drugs

Officials show amplifiers and packaging tools seized from Singaporean drug suspect Teo Zhi Jiz, 27, at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

Narcotic suppression officials arrested a Singaporean man on Thursday morning for allegedly using an express mail service to send narcotics to his homeland.

Thanakrit Jit-areerat, secretary to the justice minister, said that Teo Zhi Jiz, 27, was arrested in his room in Lat Phrao area after the Central Narcotic Bureau of Singapore had reported that it had seized about 3kg of crystal methamphetamine hidden in an air parcel from Thailand to Singapore last November.

On March 26, officials found about 3kg of crystal methamphetamine and 1,320 ecstasy pills hidden in two EMS parcels destined for Singapore, at Suvarnabhumi Airport Post Office and Mr Teo was the sender, Mr Thanakrit said.

In the suspect's room, officials also seized electrical appliances used to hide drugs including amplifiers. They also found packaging tools, digital scales and cannabis brownies in the room, he said.