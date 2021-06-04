Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Provinces with low Covid rates forced to delay jabs
Thailand
General

Provinces with low Covid rates forced to delay jabs

published : 4 Jun 2021 at 05:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Medical workers raise signs calling forward the next people in line for Covid-19 vaccination, at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Medical workers raise signs calling forward the next people in line for Covid-19 vaccination, at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Several provinces with substantially lower rates of Covid-19 infection will have to postpone vaccination appointments after they received lower-than-expected jab supplies from the Public Health Ministry.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, however, insisted all provinces will by next Monday receive some Covid-19 vaccines as about 2 million doses of both the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines are being distributed to the provinces.

Priority will, however, be given to those provinces with more serious Covid-19 situations and provinces included in the government's special policies such as tourism promotion, he said.

In Udon Thani, for instance, Udon Thani Hospital on Thursday announced the postponement of vaccination appointments already booked for 246,000 elderly people and people with underlying medical conditions until further notice, said Dr Phatcharin Klinphayom, a medicine specialist at the hospital.

These appointments were previously scheduled to take place from next Monday until Wednesday, she said.

The province has received only 3,600 doses of AstraZeneca, while well over 1.1 million people have registered for inoculation with their appointments already confirmed, she said.

Appointment for the second vaccine shot for people who have previously been given the first one of the Sinovac vaccine in Udon Thani are still on, though, she said.

The vaccination postponement also affected about 300 health volunteers who were due to get their first shots of the Covid-19 vaccine today, said Dr Methipot Chatamethikun, director of the medical division of Udon Thani's municipality.

Lampang, which has the second largest number of people registered for vaccination in the country, on Thursday called off its inoculation plan, citing low supplies of vaccines received.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Thailand draw with Indonesia in World Cup qualifiers

Thailand and already-eliminated Indonesia ended in a 2-2 draw in the remaining World Cup qualifiers in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Thursday.

06:19
Thailand

Focus on tourism

The Centre for Economic Situation Administration will today discuss a detailed plan to drive the reopening of the country's tourism industry.

06:00
Thailand

Provinces with low Covid rates forced to delay jabs

Several provinces with substantially lower rates of Covid-19 infection will have to postpone vaccination appointments.

05:33