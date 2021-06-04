Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
31 Covid fatalities, 2,631 new cases
Thailand
General

31 Covid fatalities, 2,631 new cases

published : 4 Jun 2021 at 08:13

writer: Online Reporters

Health workers take blood samples for testing for Covid-19 at Klong Toey market in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
Health workers take blood samples for testing for Covid-19 at Klong Toey market in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

There were 31 new Covid-19 fatalities and 2,631 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

There were 2,442 new infections dected in the general populace and 189 in prison inmates.

Over the previous 24 hours, 2,493 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 143,116 Covid-19 patients, 93,271 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 171,979 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll was at 1,083 in the third wave of Covid-19 starting in April and 1,177 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

More details were expected at the daily afternoon briefing.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Stink bug eats into Lebanon's 'white gold' pine nut trade

QSAYBEH, Lebanon: The scenic region of Mount Lebanon has long produced pine seed, a regional delicacy, but harvests have collapsed amid an exotic insect infestation experts say is accelerated by climate change.

10:45
World

India's scammers profit from Covid misery

NEW DELHI: From fake medicines to fire extinguishers disguised as oxygen cylinders and recycled personal protective equipment, India's coronavirus hell has been lucrative for its ever-inventive army of scammers, with sometimes deadly consequences.

10:35
World

Australian exporters say normal business with China ‘impossible’

CANBERRA: Deteriorating relations, including trade-related friction, have made normal operations for Australian exporters in China “impossible,” according to a report from a leading network of business interests.

10:17