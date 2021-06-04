Section
31 new Covid fatalities, 2,631 new cases
Thailand
General

published : 4 Jun 2021 at 08:13

writer: Online Reporters

Vendors and workers have their blood samples collected for Covid-19 tests at Klong Toey market in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
There were 31 new Covid-19 fatalities and 2,631 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

The 2,631 new cases comprised 2,442 among general people and 189 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,493 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1 when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 143,116 Covid-19 patients, 93,271 of whom recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 171,979 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll was at 1,083 in the third wave of Covid-19 starting in April and 1,177 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

