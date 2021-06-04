More firearms seized from gold shop owner's condo

Crime Suppression Division officers examine some of the 78 weapons seized from the condo of a gold shop owner in Nong Khaem district of Bangkok. (Crime Suppression Division photo)

Police seized 78 more pistols and ammunition belonging to a gold shop owner accused of selling firearms online during a raid on a condominium in Phutthamonthon on Friday.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers found the haul in a 19th floor unit of a building on Phutthamonthon Soi 2. The unit belonged to Anapat Rujirapat, 43, the owner of a gold shop in Nong Khaem district of Bangkok.

Mr Anapat, 43, was arrested on Wednesday during a CSD raid on his shop in Nong Khaem, where another large cache of weapons was found.

He was among three suspects caught separately during police raids on eight spots in Bangkok and other provinces on the same day. Seized were 41 pistols, 15 rifles, 14 grenades and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Also facing crarges are Naruephol Chan-nuan, 39 and Saharat Lopthongkham, 27.

Pol Col Pornsak Laorujiralai, deputy CSD chief who led the operation, said the investigation would be extended to find other members of this firearms network.