32 more Covid cases in Ayutthaya

Workers at the Nipro medical supplies factory in Sena district line up to test for Covid-19 on Thursday. The factory has been temporarily closed for seven days after a cluster of infections was found there. (Photo: Ayutthaya provincial public relations office Facebook page)

AYUTTHAYA: Thirty-two more Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Ayutthaya, 13 of which from a cluster at a factory in Sena district.

Ayutthaya public health chief Peera Areerat said on Saturday that the new infections brought the provincial total to 984. Of them, 411 remained in hospitals. The province reported eight fatalities.

In the new round of the outbreak, the province reported 924 Covid-cases and eight deaths.

Of the 32 new cases reported on Saturday, 13 were from a cluster at a medical supplies factory in Sena district, said Dr Peera.

The other infections were reported in Bang Pa-in, Phak Hai, Tha Rua, Phra Nakhon Si Ayuttaya, Wang Noi, Lat Bua Luang and Bang Pahan, according to the provincial public relations Facebook page.