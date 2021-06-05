Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
32 more Covid cases in Ayutthaya
Thailand
General

32 more Covid cases in Ayutthaya

13 cases from medical supplies factory

published : 5 Jun 2021 at 12:56

writer: Sunthon Pongpao and Online Reporters

Workers at the Nipro medical supplies factory in Sena district line up to test for Covid-19 on Thursday. The factory has been temporarily closed for seven days after a cluster of infections was found there. (Photo: Ayutthaya provincial public relations office Facebook page)
Workers at the Nipro medical supplies factory in Sena district line up to test for Covid-19 on Thursday. The factory has been temporarily closed for seven days after a cluster of infections was found there. (Photo: Ayutthaya provincial public relations office Facebook page)

AYUTTHAYA: Thirty-two more Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Ayutthaya, 13 of which from a cluster at a factory in Sena district.

Ayutthaya public health chief Peera Areerat said on Saturday that the new infections brought the provincial total to 984. Of them, 411 remained in hospitals. The province reported eight fatalities.

In the new round of the outbreak, the province reported 924 Covid-cases and eight deaths.

Of the 32 new cases reported on Saturday, 13 were from a cluster at a medical supplies factory in Sena district, said Dr Peera.

The other infections were reported in Bang Pa-in, Phak Hai, Tha Rua, Phra Nakhon Si Ayuttaya, Wang Noi, Lat Bua Luang and Bang Pahan, according to the provincial public relations Facebook page.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

32 more Covid cases in Ayutthaya

AYUTTHAYA: Thirty-two more Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Ayutthaya, 13 of which from a cluster at a factory in Sena district.

12:56
Thailand

Songkhla Zoo reopens Saturday

SONGKHLA: Songkhla Zoo has reopened but groups of over 20 visitors are not allowed under tight Covid-19 prevention measures.

11:26
Thailand

Last airman in Japanese battle dies

The last Thai airman to see action against Japanese invaders during World War II has died at age 102, it was announced on Friday.

11:00