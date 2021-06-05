Wealthy Thai-Indian couple drown on Koh Tao

No signs of foul play in what son and police believe was tragic accident in hotel pool

Rescue workers take the bodies of a Thai-Indian couple from the swimming pool of a hotel on Koh Tao in Surat Thani on Friday. (Photo by Nugoon Inthong via รู้ทันภัย รู้ทันข่าว Facebook page)

SURAT THAI: A wealthy Thai-Indian were found drowned in a hotel pool on Koh Tao while holidaying on the island. Police found no signs of foul play.

Rakkhisuan (Rakesh) Sajjathammakun, 59, and his wife Anchu, 55, are believed to have died while swimming in the pool at the Jamahkiri Resort & Spa on Friday.

Their son Ratich Sajjathammakun, 34, alerted police after he found his parents lying in the water at 4.47pm. He called hotel staff for help but attempts to revive the couple failed.

The couple owned a five-star hotel in Phuket and plastics factories in Rayong and Prachin Buri provinces, Thai media reported on Saturday.

Pol Col Kriangkrai Kraikaew, chief of Koh Tao police, told Thai media that the couple had visited the island for a holiday with their son. After checking into the hotel, they went for a walk. Their son left for a nearby beach while his parents went to the pool, according to police investigation.

Police found no traces of a struggle or any other signs of foul play at the scene. Investigators were told that Rakkhisuan had some underlying health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and obstructive sleep apnea, said Pol Col Kriangkrai.

Closed-circuit television cameras at the hotel had not been working for several months due to lack of maintenance. The hotel had not opened the swimming pool during the Covid-19 outbreak, said Pol Col Kriangkrai.

Investigators believe that either Rakkhisuan or his wife had got into trouble while swimming, and that the other had tried unsuccessfully to help.

Thai media reported that the couple’s son cast no doubt on the cause of his parents’ deaths. During an initial examination of the bodies, a doctor concluded that the couple died due to lack of oxygen to the brain.