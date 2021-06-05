Pathumwan malls clarify Covid 'clusters'

Cases reported by CCSA have occurred since April and most infections contracted elsewhere

A pedestrian walks past Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok on April 16. (AFP Photo)

Three popular shopping malls in Pathumwan district of Bangkok have moved to calm public panic after authorities said there was a “cluster” of coronavirus infections linked to the properties.

The joint announcement by the operators of Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery followed a briefing on Saturday by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). The briefing featured a slide with a map of the Pathumwan area and a graphic showing 129 infections, with arrows pointing to the three malls.

The operators confirmed that there had been 129 people infected with Covid-19 since April, or 0.4% of the more than 35,000 full- and part-time employees working at the properties.

The infected people had not contracted the virus at the same time. Most were found to have contracted it from their accommodation, they said in a statement.

The statement said the operators placed a high priority on the safety of all customers and employees. They have also given full cooperation to the government and hospitals to have Siam Paragon serve as a vaccination site. Covid vaccine shots have been given to employees at the three complexes, it added.

As well, the statement said, disinfectant was sprayed at the complexes after closing hours every day.

The CCSA on Friday advised the public to be on their guard when shopping in several areas of the capital, following active case finding in the Ratchaprasong and Pratunam areas.

Assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said authorities had stepped up monitoring and case finding in communities in areas where several malls are located.

A day earlier, the CCSA attempted to issue a clarification after stating on Wednesday that a cluster of 23 infections had been linked to a shopping complex in the Lat Phrao area.

Public confusion ensued when it failed to identify the exact location, given that Lat Phrao is home to a large number of malls and retail centres. Some major operators issued statements insisting they were not the unnamed mall mentioned by the CCSA.