Patrols stepped up to prevent crossings from Malaysia
Thailand
General

published : 7 Jun 2021 at 17:46

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Soldiers patrol the border in Satun, preventing illegal entry by sea from Malaysia, which is in full Covid-19 lockdown. (Photo supplied/Assawin Pakkawan)
Security patrols by air, land and sea have been increased along the southern border to prevent people crossing illegally from Malaysia, which is under full Covid-19 lockdown from June 1-14.

Lt Gen Kriangkria Srirak, the 4th Army Region commander, ordered extra patrols by the 5th Infantry Regiment and 437th Border Patrol Police Unit as migrant workers heading home from  Malaysia continue to cross the border illegally.

They included  20 Myanmar nationals arrested on Saturday night in tambon Ban Phru in Songkhla's Hat Yai district.

Helicopters are being used to patrol above the border in Sadao, Nathawi and Sabayoi districts of Songkhla.

On land, army and border patrol police patrols have been increased to seal the border,  particularly in areas where there are natural crossing points and holes on the border fence.

In Satun, patrol boats are watching for illegal entry by sea.

