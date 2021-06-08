28 Covid fatalities, 2,662 new cases

A woman takes a selfie while being inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine at Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Monday. (Photo: Arnun Mahachontrakool)

There were 28 more Covid-19 deaths and 2,662 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 2,128 cases in the general community and 534 prison inmates.

On Monday, 2,483 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 153,685 Covid-19 cases, 104,573 of whom have already recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 182,148 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll was 1,203 in the third wave of Covid-19l and 1,297 since the pandemic began early last year.

More details later from the afternoon briefing.