Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
28 Covid fatalities, 2,662 new cases
Thailand
General

28 Covid fatalities, 2,662 new cases

published : 8 Jun 2021 at 07:55

writer: Online Reporters

A woman takes a selfie while being inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine at Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Monday. (Photo: Arnun Mahachontrakool)
A woman takes a selfie while being inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine at Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Monday. (Photo: Arnun Mahachontrakool)

There were 28 more Covid-19 deaths and 2,662 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 2,128 cases in the general community and 534 prison inmates.

On Monday, 2,483 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 153,685 Covid-19 cases, 104,573 of whom have already recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 182,148 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll was 1,203 in the third wave of Covid-19l and 1,297 since the pandemic began early last year.

More details later from the afternoon briefing. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (22)
MOST RECENT
World

Raids worldwide as police reveal vast hack of criminals' encrypted phones

SYDNEY: International law enforcement agencies on Tuesday revealed a vast three-year global operation to infiltrate encrypted phones with violent criminal groups, resulting in hundreds of arrests worldwide.

10:45
Thailand

All Korat prisons free of Covid-19

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: All six prisons in this northeastern province remain free of Covid-19, with all inmates having tested negative for the virus, governor Kobchai Boon-orana said on Tuesday.

10:16
World

US recovers much of crypto ransom paid to pipeline hackers

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department announced Monday that it had recovered more than half of the $4.4 million paid by Colonial Pipeline to Russia-based ransomware extortionists Darkside, who had forced the shutdown of a major fuel network.

09:45