10 arrested for breaching alcohol ban
Thailand
General

10 arrested for breaching alcohol ban

published : 8 Jun 2021 at 12:24

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

An official arrests drinkers at Khrua Pattakhan Ban Thung restaurant in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, late Monday night. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
SONGKHLA: A restaurateur and his customers in Hat Yai district have been held for violating the provincial Covid-19 ban on liquor consumption.

Hat Yai district chief Chawakit Suwankhiri took action immediately after receiving a complaint late Monday night that people were having a party and drinking at Khrua Pattakhan Ban Thung restaurant on Rattana Uthit Road. 

Ten people were held, including restaurant owner Sopha Sutthisan. Liquor bottles, beer and a receipt of 1,260 baht were found at the place.

Since records showed local officials had already warned the operator about the ban three times, they decided to take legal action against her this time.

The communicable disease committee of Songkhla prohibits alcoholic consumption at restaurants to contain Covid-19.

