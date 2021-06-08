More Covid cases from Hua Hin factory cluster

Dr Suriya Khuharat, chief of Prachuap Khiri Khan public health office, (second from right), inspects the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Bang Saphan Noi Witthayakhom School in Bang Saphan Noi district on Monday. (Photo: provincial public health office)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Twenty-seven new Covid-19 cases have been diagnosed in this province, 26 of them from a cluster at a poultry factory in Hua Hin.

A total of 99 infections have now been found at the factory.

Suriya Khuharat, chief of the provincial public health office, said on Tuesday that the 27 new cases brought the total number of infections in the province to 1,838, of which 1,619 had fully recovered and been discharged.

Of the new infections, 26 were confirmed at Sahachai Poultry Food Co in tambon Hin Lek Fai of Hua Hin district following mass testing at the factory, Dr Surachai said.

The 26 new infections at the factory comprised five Thais and 21 Myanmar nationals. All 285 workers there had been quarantined, he said. This factory cluster now had a total of 99 cases.

When the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign kicked off on Monday, a total of 12,082 people aged over 60, and others with any of seven chronic illnesses, were vaccinated in eight districts, he said. This was 87% out of the target of 13,866 people.

After receiving the shots, 115 people (0.9%) developed some reaction, mostly hypertension (87) or dizziness (17). Other symptoms were nausea, shivering or a rash, Dr Surachai said.

All recovered.

Public hospitals in all districts would later inoculate people who registered to be vaccinated on June 7 but had not passed health screening at vaccination centres.

He said about 60,000 people in the province had been vaccinated so far. More than 47,000 had received their first dose, and about 12,000 their second dose, Dr Suriya said.