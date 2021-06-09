Cabinet grants migrants Covid-testing extension

The cabinet has approved the extension of Covid-19 testing for migrant workers from three countries from June 16 to Sept 13 so they can apply for health insurance and work permits.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek revealed on Tuesday that the cabinet agreed to extend the June 16 deadline for migrant workers to take Covid-19 tests in order to apply for health insurance and work permits until Sept 13.

The cabinet also allowed 53,800 migrant workers who registered for unemployment to register their personal history Tor Ror 38/1 documents and apply for pink cards, or temporary work permits by March 31 next year, from the original deadline of June 16. The extension would allow them to stay and work legally in the country and would not place more burdens on medical personnel, said the spokeswoman.

The cabinet had resolved on Dec 23 of last year to allow migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to stay and work legally in the country in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Under this cabinet resolution, migrant workers were required to report to immigration officials for the collection of biometric data, apply for health insurance and work permits by June 16.

Over the past months, about 654,000 migrant workers have registered. Of them, about 601,000 people have registered to work with their employers.