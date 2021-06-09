35 Covid deaths, 2,680 new cases

Medical workers monitor the condition of Covid-19 patients through surveillance cameras at the field hospital in the IMPACT convention and exhibition complex in Nonthaburi province on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

There were 35 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,680 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 2,400 cases in the general population and 280 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,253 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 156,365 Covid-19 patients, 108,826 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 184,828 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll was at 1,238 in the third wave and 1,332 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

More details later from the afternoon briefing.