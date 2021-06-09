Section
Thailand
General

New cluster found in Ayutthaya

published : 9 Jun 2021 at 10:43

writer: Sunthon Pongpao

Officials and local residents outside the construction workers' camp in Ayutthaya province locked down after 180 workers were found infected with Covid-19. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)
AYUTTHAYA: A new cluster of 180 Covid-19 infections, mostly people employed in the construction of a large department store, has been found in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district.

Provincial governor Panu Yaemsri issued an urgent order to lock down both the NMC Conland workers' camp and the construction site, effective from late Tuesday night until further notice. 

The campsite is at Moo 5 village in tambon Ko Rian, about one kilometre from the construction site at Moo 7 in tambon Khlong Suan Phlu on the main highway near to the provincial offices complex.

There were 563 workers at the camp, 67 Thais and 396 from Cambodia and Myanmar, Mr Panu said. Thirty-four vendors who did business with the camp were deemed at risk.

Active case finding on June 7  showed 180 of them were infected with Covid-19.

People were not allowed to travel in or out of the camp or the construction site without special permission.

