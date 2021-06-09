Academy sets Sinopharm vaccine price at B888 per dose

Nithi Mahanonda (centre left), secretary-general of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, talks about Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine it is importing from China, in Bangkok on May 28. (File photo)

The Chulabhorn Royal Academy has set the price of Covid-19 vaccine procured from China's state-owned Sinopharm at 888 baht per dose, CRA secretary-general Nithi Mahanonda announced on Wednesday.

He said the price includes transport, storage and insurance aganst side effects of the vaccine. It does not include service and medical charges.



In an earlier announcement, Dr Nithi said since the vaccine would be purchased with the academy's own funds it could not be offered free of charge.



He said in his Facebook post on Wednesday that state or private organisations that want Sinopharm vaccine from the CRA must be capable of providing it to groups of people who want alternative vaccines - including staff, family members and migrant workers.



But they were not allowed to charge the recipients for the vaccine or for the service. They were also not allowed to use the vaccine for commercial gain.

Under CRA regulations violators would be liable to a fine of 15 times the price of vaccine bought from the CRA.

State or private organisations provided with the vaccine by the CRA should also do society a favour by donating 10% of the vaccine to underprivileged groups.



Buyers were required to find hospitals to administer the vaccine. The hospitals must be properly registered and may collect service charges from such organisations, but definitely not from vaccine recipients, Dr Nithi said.