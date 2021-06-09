'Ice' en route to Australia seized at Suvarnabhumi

Packs of crystal methamphetamine, 750 grammes in total, were found hidden among motorcycle parts in a parcel en route to Australia at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday. (Photo: supplied)

A quantity of crystal methamphetamine was found at Suvarnabhumi airport in an express mail parcel bound for Australia on Tuesday, authorities said.

Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) found about 750 grammes of crystal meth, also known as "ice", in a parcel sent via EMS to an address in Melbourne, Office of Narcotic Control Board secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkol said on Wednesday.

The drug was hidden inside three motorcycle parts.



He said the Narcotic Suppression Bureau was tracing the senders and would forward information to Australian police in a bid to dismantle the drug network.



The ONCB chief said he had discussed this matter with Jeremy Douglas, regional representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, and coordinated with authorities in six countries in the Mekong river basin -- China, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand.



It was agreed that there would be a meeting of the six countries via a video conference call from the ONCB office on July 5 to discuss the matter.



The meeting would be chaired by Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, Mr Wichai said.