43 Covid fatalities, 2,310 new cases logged Thursday

People get their Covid-19 vaccine shots at Vachira Hospital in Phuket on Monday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

Health authorities reported 43 new Covid-19 fatalities on Thursday and another 2,310, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,375 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 187,538.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 2,208 of the new infections were in the general population and 102 in prisons.