43 Covid deaths, 2,290 new cases

Educational personnel have their blood pressures measured before being inoculated against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

There were 43 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,290 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

There were 1,996 cases in the general population and 294 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,711 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 160,965 Covid-19 patients, 117,572 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 189,828 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll was at 1,324 in the third wave and 1,418 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.