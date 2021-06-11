Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
43 Covid deaths, 2,290 new cases
Thailand
General

43 Covid deaths, 2,290 new cases

published : 11 Jun 2021 at 08:00

writer: Online Reporters

Educational personnel have their blood pressures measured before being inoculated against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
Educational personnel have their blood pressures measured before being inoculated against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

There were 43 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,290 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

There were 1,996 cases in the general population and 294 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,711 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 160,965 Covid-19 patients, 117,572 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 189,828 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll was at 1,324 in the third wave and 1,418 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

43 Covid deaths, 2,290 new cases

There were 43 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,290 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

08:00
Business

Yellen says 'concerned' debt relief could aid Chinese lenders

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday she was concerned that Chinese lenders could benefit from an international debt relief initiative aimed at poor countries.

07:45
Business

Two indices gauge prices, confidence

The Commerce Ministry has developed two new indices to gauge service prices and business confidence.

07:44