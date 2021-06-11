47 new Covid-19 cases in Chon Buri

Health officials conduct Covid-19 testing at Sap Rung-arun market in tambon Bang Klao of Phan Thong district, Chon Buri, on June 6. (Photo: Chon Buri provincial public health office)

CHON BURI: Another 47 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Chon Buri province, five of them linked to three known clusters.

The provincial public health office on Friday said the five were from clusters at Suksawat Phansadet factory in Si Racha district of Chon Buri (2), a company in Rayong's Pluak Daeng district (2), and a company in Chachoengsao.

Of the other cases, one was a person in an at-risk occupation who had caught the disease from a confirmed patient from Bangkok.

Twenty-seven others were infected by contact with close relatives or their workplaces, eight caught it from previous cases and five were still under disease investigation.

The provincial public health office reported that officials were able to trace 276 people who came into contact with infected people.

The province had 15 clusters of Covid-19 infections - eight at workplaces, three at markets, three at construction camps and one in a community, according to the provincial public health office Facebook page.

The 47 new cases raised the total number of provincial infections to 5,247, of which 4,345 had already recovered, with 58 discharged on Thursday. A total of 872 remained at hospitals. There have been 30 fatalities linked to Covid-19 in the province .