Govt: 8.3% of targeted Thais have received initial vaccination
Thailand
General

Govt: 8.3% of targeted Thais have received initial vaccination

published : 11 Jun 2021 at 15:24

writer: Online Reporters

A woman gets a Covid-19 vaccine shot at a PTT petrol station on Rama II Road in Bangkok. She was among 223,315 Covid-19 vaccine recipients on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
A woman gets a Covid-19 vaccine shot at a PTT petrol station on Rama II Road in Bangkok. She was among 223,315 Covid-19 vaccine recipients on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The government said on Friday that 8.3% of the 50 million people targeted for vaccination against Covid-19 had received at least their initial dose, as of Thursday.

Apisamai Srirangson, spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 223,315 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered on Thursday, bringing to 5.66 million the number of doses injected since vaccinations began on Feb 28.

She said 4.14 million were first doses, and 1.52 million people had also received their second jab.

Of 50 million Thais targeted for vaccination to create herd immunity, 8.3% had now received their first jabs and 3.0% their second, Dr Apisamai said. Thailand's total population is put at 66.18 million.

All medical personnel had received their first jab, and 85.4% of them their second, she said.

Initial inoculations had been given to 21.6% of village-based health volunteers, and 9.3% had their second shot.

Dr Apisamai said 8.8% of people with specified chronic illnesses had received their first jabs and 1.5% their second.

First dose injections covered 5.4% of the general community, and 1.7% had received both shots.

For people aged 60 years and over, 5.2% had received a first dose, and 0.2% their second.

In addition, 174,193 members of the Social Security Fund had been inoculated at their contracted hospitals, Dr Apisamai said.

