Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Korean held on suspicion of drug smuggling
Thailand
General

Korean held on suspicion of drug smuggling

published : 11 Jun 2021 at 17:39

writer: ๋King-oua Laohong and Online Reporters

An ONCB official (left) interrogates Kim Chul yun, a South Korean national, following his arrest at a condominium room in Nonthaburi on Thursday. (Photo: ONCB)
An ONCB official (left) interrogates Kim Chul yun, a South Korean national, following his arrest at a condominium room in Nonthaburi on Thursday. (Photo: ONCB)

A South Korean man accused of involvement in the smuggling of 4 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine into South Korea has been arrested at a condominium room in Nonthaburi.

Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, announced the arrest on Friday.

He said ONCB officers, accompanied by officials from the South Korea’s Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO), arrested Kim Chul yun at a condominium on Nakhon-Intra Road in tambon Kwan of Nonthaburi on Thursday.

The search found drug-use paraphernalia, but no illicit drugs, in the room. 

Mr Kim was detained for questioning, Mr Wichai said.

The arrest followed the seizure of 4,040 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, worth about 12.14 billion South won (341 million baht) at Incheon airport 

The ONCB and South Korean authorities cooperated in an investigation that led to the arrest of Mr Kim.

Mr Wichai said  Kim Chul yun had earlier been indicted on charges of possessing crystal methamphetamine with intent to sell and sentenced to 2 years and 11 months in prison. He was later declared persona non grata and deported.

The suspect had re-entered Thailand illegally and became involved in the illicit drug trade by phone, according to the the ONCB secretary-general.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Malaysia extends lockdown by 2 weeks

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia extended its nationwide lockdown by two weeks as the number of daily Covid-19 cases remain elevated, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Friday.

18:09
World

Elephant goes rogue as herd causes chaos in China

Fifteen elephants on a 500-kilometre march of chaos across southwestern China have seen one member break away from the herd, as officials battle to contain the animals and stop them causing further damage.

17:58
Thailand

Vaccine not ruled out in recent post-jab death

A leading forensic specialist says it is not possible to rule out Covid-19 vaccine as a factor in the death of a woman who suffered a heart attack less than 12 hours after being inoculated.

17:45