Korean held on suspicion of drug smuggling

An ONCB official (left) interrogates Kim Chul yun, a South Korean national, following his arrest at a condominium room in Nonthaburi on Thursday. (Photo: ONCB)

A South Korean man accused of involvement in the smuggling of 4 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine into South Korea has been arrested at a condominium room in Nonthaburi.

Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, announced the arrest on Friday.

He said ONCB officers, accompanied by officials from the South Korea’s Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO), arrested Kim Chul yun at a condominium on Nakhon-Intra Road in tambon Kwan of Nonthaburi on Thursday.

The search found drug-use paraphernalia, but no illicit drugs, in the room.

Mr Kim was detained for questioning, Mr Wichai said.

The arrest followed the seizure of 4,040 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, worth about 12.14 billion South won (341 million baht) at Incheon airport

The ONCB and South Korean authorities cooperated in an investigation that led to the arrest of Mr Kim.

Mr Wichai said Kim Chul yun had earlier been indicted on charges of possessing crystal methamphetamine with intent to sell and sentenced to 2 years and 11 months in prison. He was later declared persona non grata and deported.

The suspect had re-entered Thailand illegally and became involved in the illicit drug trade by phone, according to the the ONCB secretary-general.