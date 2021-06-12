29 Covid deaths, 3,277 cases

A medical worker selects a pumpkin for a woman after she received a Covid-19 vaccination at Wat Bang Phli Klang in Samut Prakan. The temple abbot has given away free pumpkins to encourage people to have their jabs. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

Health authorities reported 29 new Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday and another 3,277 new transmissions, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,431 deaths and 193,105 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 2,385 of the new infections were among the general population and 892 were found in prisons.

The 29 people who died, 17 of whom were men, were 30-92 years old, with an average age of 64.

Bangkok reported 17 deaths, followed by three each in Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi, and one each in Pathum Thani, Chai Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phuket and Udon Thani.

The major underlying conditions among the deaths were hypertension (17), diabetes (9) and high chloresterol (5). Ten caught the disease from infected patients, friends and neighbours while seven got it from family members.

Bangkok continued to log the most cases (858), followed by Samut Prakan (313), Nonthaburi (291), Samut Sakhon (188) and Pathum Thani (81).

Of the new 3,277 cases, 2,356 were among the public, 892 in prisons and 29 imported.

The imported cases were arrivals from Japan (1), the Philippines (1), Saudi Arabia (4), Oman (3), Malaysia (1), and Cambodia (19). They were one Japanese man and 28 Thais. All were asymptomatic.

Of the accumulated 193,105 cases, 164,242 had already recovered. A total of 41,403 remained in hospitals, including 1,243 who were critically ill and 362 hooked to ventilators.

On vaccination progress, the CCSA reported 308,012 doses were administered on Friday — 219,241 for the first doses and 88,771 for the second.

As of Friday, 5.97 million people got the vaccines — 4.36 million for the first doses and 1.61 million for the second.

The government aims to inoculate 50 million people, or 70% of the population, by the end of the year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose 411,614 in 24 hours to 176.04 million, The worldwide death toll went up 11,422 to 3.80 million. The United States had 16,145 new cases for total of 34.30 million Brazil had the highest daily infections, 86,061, while India had 84,695 new cases. Thailand ranked 79th.