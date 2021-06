29 Covid fatalities, 3,277 new cases logged Saturday

A medical worker selects a pumpkin for a woman after she received a Covid-19 vaccination at Wat Bang Phli Klang in Samut Prakan. The temple abbot has given away free pumpkins to encourage people to have their jabs. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

Health authorities reported 29 new Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday and another 3,277 new transmissions, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,431 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 193,105.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 2,385 of the new infections were in the general population and 892 in prisons.