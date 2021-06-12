Ayutthaya construction camp with 180 cases sealed off

Ayutthaya governor Phanu Yaemsri (left) talks with reporters after inspecting the NMC construction workers’ camp in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district on June 9 after testing showed 180 people infected with Covid-19. (Photo: Ayutthaya public relations Facebook page)

AYUTTHAYA: Authorities have sealed off a construction workers’ camp in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district where 180 Covid-19 infections were discovered earlier this week.

Officials on Saturday also reported 27 new infections in the general population, said Peera Areerat, chief of the provincial public health office. That brought the provincial total to 1,366, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 10.

Most of those infected at the construction camp, where health workers have conducted three rounds of mass testing, were migrant workers, said Dr Peera.

The most recent tests found 25 workers infected, but the official figure would be announced later pending identification verification, as some of the workers had the same names and surnames, said Dr Peera.

Provincial authorities have sealed off the camp, with workers prohibited from leaving, and set up a field hospital inside. The province has been taking care of the healthcare of the workers while the employer has been providing meals, he said.

The first tests were conducted on Monday on 566 people at the NMC construction camp in tambon Khlong Suan Phlu. Tested were 167 Thai workers, 396 migrants from Myanmar and Cambodia and 34 vendors.

Of the total, 180 have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Ayutthaya provincial public relations office Facebook page.