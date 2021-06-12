Mayor orders probe into Hat Yai elaborate lamp posts

A lamp post with a traditional southern manorah figure is among 368 posts on Phetkasem Road in Hat Yai, Songkhla province. The Hat Yai municipality has launched a probe into the project. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: The Hat Yai municipality has set up a fact-finding panel to investigate into the installation of more than 300 street lamp posts topped with traditional southern manorah figures.

Pol Lt Gen Sakhon Thongmunee, the newly elected Hat Yai municipality mayor, said on Saturday that the committee had been set up to look into the 33.4-million-baht lamp project in the district.

The move followed news that a local administrative organisation in Samut Prakan had been accused of overspending on street lamps topped with mythical kinaree figures.

The new Hat Yai municipality referred to the Racha Thewa tambon administration organisation in Samut Prakan, which recently came under fire for having paid a company more than 642 million baht to install 6,773 solar-powered street lamps, or 94,800 baht each.

In Hat Yai, a total of 368 lamp posts with manorah figures line Phetkasem Road in two sections. The first is from Sanambin Nok intersection to King Rama 1 bridge across a drainage canal. The other is from King Rama I bridge to another bridge in front of Hat Yai police station.

The bidding result, announced on Nov 27, 2019, showed the winner won the bid at 33.4 million baht, or 90,000 baht each, said the mayor.

Thai media reported that the probe followed complaints that the street lamp posts in Hat Yai were substandard and overpriced. Some menorah figures were also damaged and the lights were dim.