Former alleged casino operator 'Longjoo' indicted for murder

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has recommended that a former casino operator known as "Longjoo Somchai" be indicted in four cases including one in which he is accused of masterminding the murder of a motorcycle taxi rider in July last year.

According to a CSD source, investigators believe they have put together evidence for a strong case against Somchai Jutikitdecha, 56, and decided to seek indictment on all fronts.

Mr Somchai is also accused of organising illegal gambling activities, violating the emergency decree prohibiting a public assembly and colluding in money-laundering.

In the fourth case, he is accused of ordering a hit on motorcycle taxi rider Prathum Sa-adnak, 47, who was shot dead in Pattaya on July 28 last year.

According to police, the suspect ordered the hit because he believed Prathum's tips prompted police to raid and shut down his gambling den in February last year.

Mr Somchai was first arrested in February by the CSD for alleged involvement in illegal casinos that were blamed as being a breeding ground for Covid-18 outbreaks in the Eastern Region as a fresh wave of infections hit the country.