4 new Bangkok clusters amid 2,804 cases, 18 deaths Sunday

A monk at Wat Chong Lom in Bangkok's Yannawa district feeds cats. Animals have also been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak as fewer people have been visiting the temple and feeding them. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

New coronavirus clusters at three construction camps and one company in Bangkok have been detected as the country on Sunday reported 18 new Covid-19 fatalities and another 2,804 transmissions, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,449 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 195,909.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 2,395 of the new infections were in the general population and 409 in prisons.

Twelve new fatalities were reported in Bangkok and two in Chon Buri, while Pathum Thani, Songkhla, Suphan Buri and Phuket logged one each.

The centre said Bangkok had found three new clusters at living quarters for construction workers. Five infected workers were found at a Syntec Construction site in Huai Kwang district, another five at a camp for Sini-Thai Engineering and Construction workers in Kannayao district and five more at camp belonging to Jomtakol, another construction company, in Bang Na district.

Another cluster was detected at the AAG Intelligent Co office in Chatuchak district, where five people were infected.

Bangkok now had a total of 85 locations where infections were clustered, 31 of them under close watch by health authorities.

As usual, the capital led the number of new transmissions logged Sunday (924), followed by Samut Prakan (217), Ayutthaya (206), Samut Sakhon (139) and Nonthaburi (122).

The centre said 60 infections were found in people entering the country from abroad, including 47 Thai returnees – 10 of whom crossed the border illegally. Another 10 cases were Thais who flew in from India, and one from the United Kingdom. One foreign arrival from Sweden and another from Singapore completed the imported infections.