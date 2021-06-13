Majority not confident in govt's vaccination against Covid-19: Suan Dusit Poll

A majority of people are not confident in the government's administration of vaccination against Covid-19 and think its goal of innoculating 50 million people with 100 million doses of vaccines by the end of 2021 is unlikely to be achieved, according to the result of an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on June 7-10 on 1,450 people throughout the country.



Asked to comment on the government's policy to make Covid-19 vaccinational a national agenda, with each respondent allowed to give more than one comment, 66.87% said the policy should be implemented as soon as possible; 62.44% said the matter was important and would have effects on the people's livelihood; 61.91% wanted the vaccination to be evenly expedited to reach all people; 60.29% suggested there should be many vaccines with efficacy for the people to choose; and, 56.27% said communication over the matter must be clear, not confusing.



On their confidence in the government's vaccination administration, a majority, or 59.05%, were not confident - with 36.36% having little confidence and 22.69% having no confidence at all. On the other side, 30.26% were fairly confident and 10.69% highly confident.



Asked whether they thought the government would be able to fulfil its goal of inoculating 50 million people with 100 million doses of vaccines by the end of 2021, 57.61% thought it was unlikely to achieve the goal and 42.39% believed it would be able to do so.



Asked to point out problems over vaccination against Covid-19 in Thailand, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, 77.87% there would be insufficient supplies of vaccines and limited manufacturers; 67.29% said people were still concerned about side-effects of the vaccines; 65.56% cited a slow distribution of vaccines; 62.79% said information given by the government was not clear, causing confusion; and, 58.58% said there were too many rumours and fake news.



Asked what should be done to expedite vaccination evenly throughout the country, 78.74% said vaccines of several makers should be imported and in a larger quantity; 63.92% said there should be an effective plan for the distribution of vaccines; 60.18% said the government must give clear information on the matter without frequent changes; 59.28% said risk groups should be properly prioritised for vaccination; and, 56.79% said the private sector should be allowed to import vaccines.



Concerning the idea of allowing the people buy an alternative vaccine with their own money, 55.90% agreed and 44.10% disagreed, with no reason given.



Asked whether or not they were interested in registering for an alternative vaccine and pay for it by themselves, 37.38% were not interested; 32.34% were interested; and, 30.28% were still undecided.

