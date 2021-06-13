Heavy rain forecast in North, Northeast

Irrigation officials discharge water from Nong Harn freshwater lake to the Kum River in Sakhon Nakhon as a new tropical storm approaches the northern and northeastern region. (Photo by Pratuan Khajornvuttinun)

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the North and Northeast of Thailand on Sunday due to tropical storm "Koguma", the Thai Meteorological Department announced in its 5am weather bulletin.

As of 4am on Sunday, the tropical storm -- packing maximum sustained winds of about 65 kilometres per hour -- was centred over the Tonkin Bay, Vietnam. It was moving in a westerly direction at a speed of 15km per hour, and was expected to make a landfall in upper Vietnam today.



Coupled with a monsoon trough across upper Thailand, upper Laos and upper Vietnam, isolated heavy to very heavy rain was expected over northern and northeastern provinces in Thailand.



The provinces to be affected are as follows.



In the North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.



In the Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.