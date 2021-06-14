Section
Adrift Indonesian fisherman rescued
Thailand
General

published : 14 Jun 2021 at 12:30

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Officials talk to an Indonesian fisherman (second left) who was rescued by a Thai trawler, which towed his boat into Phuket on Sunday night. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: An Indonesian fisherman adrift for nine days in a small boat after his engine broke down was rescued by a Thai fishing boat south of Koh Rachanoi on Sunday.

Vice Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, commander of the 3th Naval Area, said the rescue was reported by the skipper of the trawler Boonlarp 2.

There was only one person on the small boat. 

The Boonlarp 2 was given permission to tow the Indonesian boat to Phuket fishing boat pier. They arrived about 10.30pm.

The rescued fisherman, whose name was not given out, was exhausted after nine days adrift in his small boat with little food or water. He said his engine cut out and would not restart.

He was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a checkup.

 
The Indonesian consulate in Phuket had been informed of the rescue, Adm Choengchai said. 

