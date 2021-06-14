Section
Missing angler found dead in sea
Thailand
General

Missing angler found dead in sea

published : 14 Jun 2021 at 15:01

writer: Nujaree Rakrun

Divers and rescuers return to shore in Khanom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday after they found the body of missing fisherman Sang Tenphusa floating in the sea. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The body of a local fisherman missing for two days ago was found floating in the sea off Khanom district on Monday, police said.

Relatives identified the dead man as Sang Tenphusa, 57, of Moo 2 village in tambon Khanom, who was said to be an experienced angler.

Sang went out in a small boat to fish in the sea off Kho Khao beach on Saturday morning, and did not return. His boat was later found by fishermen drifting upside down in the sea. Sang was missing and so was the boat's outboard motor. It was believed the boat capsized when hit by strong waves.

Marine police and rescuers from Tambon Khanom Municipality's disaster relief office began a search for the missing man in a patrol boat.

Shortly before noon on Monday, the third day of the search, they found Sang's body floating in the sea between Kho Khao and Khao Plai Dam bays, about seven kilometres from the shore.

