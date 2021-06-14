Section
Parks in Bangkok reopen for some activities
Thailand
General

published : 14 Jun 2021 at 17:12

writer: Online Reporters

A disappointed jogger leaves Vachirabenjatas Park, or Suan Rot Fai, on Monday morning after arriving and finding the gates still closed. The city's parks finally reopened at 1pm for limited activities. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
All public parks operated by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reopened to the public on Monday, but only for limited activities.

City Hall opened the gates from 1pm to 9pm.

From Tuesday they will open daily at 5am and close at 9pm.

However, playgrounds, fitness sections, exercise equipment and group exercise areas remain closed. Only walking, jogging and running are allowed.

Many people had expected the parks to reopen at 6am on Monday and many turned up, only  to find the gates remained closed. Park officials said they had not received the order from city governor Aswin Kwanmuang to open them.

The order came through later in the day.

The parks have been closed since April 25, when the capital was hit by the third round of the Covid-19 epidemic, which remains unchecked.

