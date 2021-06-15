Section
19 Covid deaths, 3,000 new cases
Thailand
General

published : 15 Jun 2021 at 08:01

writer: Online Reporters

People exercise at Wachira Benchathat Park in Bangkok on Monday as City Hall reopened public parks after their closure prompted by Covid-19. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
There were 19 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,000 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 2,360 cases in the general population and 640 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,774 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 173,401 Covid-19 patients, 135,292 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 202,264 Covid-19 cases, 162,718 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,391 in the third wave and 1,485 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

