2 more Covid deaths, 50 new cases in Chon Buri

Health workers conduct Covid-19 testing at Sap Rung-arun market in Phan Thong district, Chon Buri on June 6. (Photo: Chon Buri public health office Facebook page)

CHON BURI: Two more Covid-19 deaths and another 50 new infections have been confirmed in this eastern province, the provincial public health office said on its Facebook page.

Of the new cases, six had at-risk occupations, three came from a construction worker camp in Bangkok and one from a cluster at Talad Ban Thung market in Si Racha district.

One contracted the disease in Chachoengsao, one had come into contact with a confirmed patient in Nonthaburi and two had contracted the virus from confirmed patients linked to a cluster at Talad Mai market.

A further nine patients had been infected by family members and 14 by colleagues.

The remaining 13 new cases were still under investigation, the official Facebook post said.

Of the new infections, Si Racha saw the highest number of cases at 22, followed by Muang district (11), Bang Lamung (5), Phan Thong (4), Sattahip (3) and Phanat Nikhom (2). One each was reported inn Bo Thong, and Koh Chan- and one from Chachoengsao who had been treated at a hospital in Chon Buri.

The provincial public health office reported that 218 people who had been in contact with infected people had been traced and tested. Routine mass testing was also done on another 414 people.

Chon Buri has now reported 34 deaths, including the two new fatalities, and 5,461 cases, of which 4,619 have recovered, including 83 discharged in the previous 24 hours. There were 808 patients remaining in hospitals.

The province had 15 clusters — eight at workplaces, three at markets, three at construction camps and one in a community, according to the Facebook post.

The new cases and fatalities will be included in Wednesday's nationwide report from the government's Centre for Covid-19 Administration.