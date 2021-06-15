Man, 3 Myanmar women arrested on border road

Soldiers stop a pickup truck at a checkpoint in Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi, for a search on Tuesday morning. A local man and three female Myanmar migrants were arrested. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A stateless man and three illegal female Myanmar migrants were arrested in Thong Pha Phum district on Tuesday morning.

They were arrested at about 6am after the pickup truck they were travelling in was stopped for a search at a security checkpoint at an intersection in tambon Tha Khanun.



The man was identified only as Yod, 33, who carried an identification card of a stateless person residing in tambon Nong Lu in Kanchanaburi's Sangkhlaburi district.



The women identified themselves as Taeng, 15, Dao, 34, and Ae, 43. They did not carry any travel or identification documents.



The migrants said they had worked at Moo 10 village in tambon Phra Thaen in Kanchanaburi's Tha Maka district. They recently became unemployed and decided to return home in Moulmein and Kokarek provinces, Myanmar.



The women hired Mr Yod to take them in the pickup truck to the Phra Chedi Sam Ong border checkpoint in Sangkhlaburi district, but were arrested before arriving at the destination.



The four were taken to Thong Pha Phum police station, where the migrants were charged with illegal entry and staying in the country without a visa. Mr Yod was charged with helping illegal immigrants to escape arrests.