Hostages rescued, 4 people arrested

Crime Suppression Division police break into a room in Songkhla's Singha Nakhon district, rescue two hostages and arrest four alleged kidnappers, late Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police have rescued two hostages being held for ransom and arrested four alleged kidnappers in Singha Nakhon district.

CSD sub-division 6 officers raided a room at 49/3 at Moo 5 village in tambon Thamnop about 5pm on Tuesday.



Four alleged kidnappers were arrested - Atthapon "Aek" Decha, 33, Apisit "Jay" Nikhom, 26, Suthirak "Bao" Borirak, 25, and Sithipong "Boy" Boonsong, 39, a spokesman said.

Police also seized a .38 pistol, some ammunition and some methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine, or ice.



Two hostages were rescued - Jatapan Jetjariyanon, also known as Ter, and Rusdi Puteh, alias Bae-di. Police said they had been beaten up, blindfolded and put in chains in the house.



According to police, Mr Jatapan was abducted from a resort in Phatthalung province. The kidnappers demanded 2 million baht from his relatives for his release.



Mr Rusdi was held after being lured by the kidnappers to travel from Pattani to Songkhla. They demanded 180,000 baht from his relatives.



The CSD began an investigation after being asked to help by the two men's relatives.



Two other alleged accomplices were still at large - Patchara Sara-aporn, 32, and Decha Chiraporn, 36.



Police said they suspected a conflict over drugs was the motive for the abduction.



The investigation was continuing.