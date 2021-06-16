Section
Pattaya places order for Sinopharm vaccine
Thailand
General

Pattaya places order for Sinopharm vaccine

published : 16 Jun 2021 at 17:39

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Pattaya City manager Sonthaya Khunpluem.
CHON BURI: Pattaya City has registered with the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) and ordered 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, city manager Sonthaya Khunpluem said on Wednesday.

Mr Sonthaya said Pattaya City Council had approved a budget of 8.8 million baht for this purpose. The CRA has set the price of Sinopharm vaccine at 888 baht per dose.

He said the vaccine, on being delivered, would be administered to people with domicile registrations in Pattaya.

It would be sufficient for 50,000 people, he said.

Mr Sonthaya said Pattaya's current population was about 120,000, of whom  80,000 were over 19 years old and including the elderly. Some had already been inoculated with vaccines against Covid-19 provided by the government.

People from elsewhere who lived in Pattaya and engaged in various occupations would be vaccinated by the government and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), he said.

While waiting for delivery of the vaccine from the CRA, Pattaya City would arrange for Pattaya people to register for the jabs, both online and by registration forms to be distributed to various communities, Mr Sonthaya said.

