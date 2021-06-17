31 new Covid-19 cases in Ayutthaya

A nurse gives a woman a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Ayutthaya province on Thursday. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Thirty-one new Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in Ayutthaya as authorities speed up vaccinations among teachers in all districts to prepare for the opening of the school semester on July 1.

Ayutthaya governor Phanu Yaemsri on Thursday said the 31 cases raised the provincial total to 1,540. There were no new deaths and the fatalities stood at 16.

Of the new cases, 19 caught the virus in the province, two contracted the disease from other provinces, four got it from a cluster at a medical supplies factory and the remaining six had been to many places and could not tell where they had contracted the disease.

Mr Phanu said preparations were being made for the opening of the school semester on July 1. Covid-19 vaccinations have been sped up for teachers and staff at schools in this central province.

The provincial communicable disease control panel earlier decided to delay the opening of the school semester from June 14 until July 1 due to the number of cases in the province.