PM Prayut tests negative for Covid-19

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the parliament on June 9 during the House debate on the executive decree allowing the Finance Ministry to borrow an additional 500 billion baht for Covid-19 relief programmes. (Parliament photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and close aides tested negative for Covid-19 after a reception room maid at the parliament was confirmed infected with the virus.

Gen Prayut, his staff and security guards underwent Covid-19 testing when they arrived at Government House on Friday morning. All returned negative.

The tests followed a report on Thursday that a maid working in the cabinet ministers' reception room at parliament was confirmed infected with the virus.

The maid had been on duty recently, when the House deliberated the 2022 Budget Bill and the executive decree allowing the Finance Ministry to borrow an additional 500 billion baht to cope with the impact of the epidemic.