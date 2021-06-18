Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
PM Prayut tests negative for Covid-19
Thailand
General

PM Prayut tests negative for Covid-19

published : 18 Jun 2021 at 11:40

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the parliament on June 9 during the House debate on the executive decree allowing the Finance Ministry to borrow an additional 500 billion baht for Covid-19 relief programmes. (Parliament photo)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the parliament on June 9 during the House debate on the executive decree allowing the Finance Ministry to borrow an additional 500 billion baht for Covid-19 relief programmes. (Parliament photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and close aides tested negative for Covid-19 after a reception room maid at the parliament was confirmed infected with the virus.

Gen Prayut, his staff and security guards underwent Covid-19 testing when they arrived at Government House on Friday morning. All returned negative.

The tests followed a report on Thursday that a maid working in the cabinet ministers' reception room at parliament was confirmed infected with the virus.

The maid had been on duty recently, when the House deliberated the 2022 Budget Bill and the executive decree allowing the Finance Ministry to borrow an additional 500 billion baht to cope with the impact of the epidemic.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

PM Prayut tests negative for Covid-19

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and close aides tested negative for Covid-19 after a reception room maid at the parliament was confirmed infected with the virus.

11:40
Thailand

Myanmar border crossers sneak across river during heavy rain

TAK: Thirty-five Myanmar nationals were arrested after sneaking across the Moei River and illegally entering Mae Sot district during heavy rain in the early hours of Friday.

11:23
Thailand

DLT services resume nationwide

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) will resume driving tests and issuing and renewing licences next week, following an improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

11:03