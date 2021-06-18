One Covid death, 142 new cases in Chon Buri

People wait Covid-19 vaccination in Muang district of Chon Buri on June 7. (Photo: Chon Buri public health office Facebook page)

CHON BURI: One more Covid-19 death and another 142 infections were reported by Chon Buri province on Friday, 52 linked to a cluster at Talad Mai market.

There were 20 cases from mass testing at Ratprasit community, linked to a cluster of infections at Talad Mai market in Muang district, 7 from mass testing linked to the Online Bar in Bang Lamung district, 32 people who had come into contact with confirmed patients from a cluster at Talad Mai and one who visited at-risk places in Bangkok.

One had come into contact with an infected patient who had visited other provinces, one infected person who had come from another province and 51 who been infected by family members or colleagues.

The remaining 29 cases were still under investigation, the provincial public health office said on its Facebook page.

Of the 142 new cases, Muang districtreported the highest number at 75, followed by Si Racha (24), Bang Lamung (21), Koh Chan ((9) Sattahip (5), Phan Thong (4), and Ban Bueng (2). Two people, one each from Rayong and Chiang Mai, sought treatment in Chon Buri.

The provincial public health office reported that 246 people who had come into contact with infected people had been traced and tested. Routine mass testing was also done on another 2,001 people.

Chon Buri has so far reported 35 deaths, including the latest one, and 5,786 cases of which 4,758 have recovered, with 64 discharged on Thursday. A total of 993 Covid patients remained in hospitals in the provice.

The province has 17 clusters - eight at workplaces, three at markets, three at construction camps and three in communities - according to the Facebook post.