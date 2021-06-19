Thousands to get Sinopharm vaccine

More than 5,000 organisations will be allocated the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm in the first phase of registrations.

The Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) announced on Facebook on Friday that 5,199 organisations would receive the Sinopharm vaccine for 476,682 people and they would be given further details within three days.

The update would include the number of doses, how to make payments, vaccine deliveries and medical facilities where the shots would be administered, the CRA said. If the payments were not made, the vaccines would be reallocated, it warned.

Four sectors awarded the highest allocations are education (100%), charitable foundations (100%), SMEs (82%) and medical/healthcare (81%).

The consumer goods service industry made 17.42% of the applications, followed by the industrial and manufacturing sector (14.80%), finance and money (11.58%) and the medical and public health sector (10.82%).

The CRA said it was still examining applications made by state agencies, local administrative organisations (LAOs) and companies not yet allocated the vaccine.

The first phase of registration for the Chinese vaccine was on June 14-15.

As of Tuesday, 10,011 organisations covering 3.66 million people had registered with the academy for the Sinopharm vaccine and 161 hospitals had applied to be registered as distribution centres.

The CRA has set the price of the Sinopharm at 888 baht per dose. The price includes transport, storage and insurance against side effects but does not include service and medical charges.

Under CRA requirements, state or private organisations provided with the vaccine by the CRA must do society a favour by donating 10% of their vaccine doses to underprivileged groups.

Buyers are required to find hospitals to administer their vaccines. These hospitals must be registered and may collect service charges from such organisations, but not from vaccine recipients.

Meanwhile, people in Yala's Muang district flocked yesterday to book Sinopharm vaccine jabs on the first day registrations were allowed. Thesaban Nakhon Yala had registered to procure 25,000 doses of vaccine from the CRA.

Yoosin Jintapakorn, the deputy mayor, said 12,5000 people would get their jabs within a week if the local authority was allocated the vaccines.