Saen Saep boat service suspended until Sunday

Commuters, wearing face masks, use boat services along Khlong Saen Saep canal in Bangkok on May 11. The operator temporarily suspended the service on Saturday and Sunday to allow employees to get the second doses of Covid-19 vaccine at Bang Sue Grand Station. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The boat service along Khlong Saen Saep canal has been suspended during the weekend as more than 250 staff members will receive their second shots of Covid-19 vaccine.

Chavalit Metayaprapas, managing director of Family Transport Co, said the vaccination would help build up herd immunity and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The boat services will resume on Monday, Thai media reported.

Earlier, the boat operator suspended the boat service along the canal on May 29-30 to allow employees to receive the first shot.



