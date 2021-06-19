Saen Saep boat service suspended until Sunday
published : 19 Jun 2021 at 12:35
writer: Online Reporters
The boat service along Khlong Saen Saep canal has been suspended during the weekend as more than 250 staff members will receive their second shots of Covid-19 vaccine.
Chavalit Metayaprapas, managing director of Family Transport Co, said the vaccination would help build up herd immunity and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The boat services will resume on Monday, Thai media reported.
Earlier, the boat operator suspended the boat service along the canal on May 29-30 to allow employees to receive the first shot.
- Keywords
- Saen Saep
- boat service
- suspend
- Covid-19 vaccine