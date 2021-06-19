Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Saen Saep boat service suspended until Sunday
Thailand
General

Saen Saep boat service suspended until Sunday

published : 19 Jun 2021 at 12:35

writer: Online Reporters

Commuters, wearing face masks, use boat services along Khlong Saen Saep canal in Bangkok on May 11. The operator temporarily suspended the service on Saturday and Sunday to allow employees to get the second doses of Covid-19 vaccine at Bang Sue Grand Station. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Commuters, wearing face masks, use boat services along Khlong Saen Saep canal in Bangkok on May 11. The operator temporarily suspended the service on Saturday and Sunday to allow employees to get the second doses of Covid-19 vaccine at Bang Sue Grand Station. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The boat service along Khlong Saen Saep canal has been suspended during the weekend as more than 250 staff members will receive their second shots of Covid-19 vaccine.

Chavalit Metayaprapas, managing director of Family Transport Co, said the vaccination would help build up herd immunity and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The boat services will resume on Monday, Thai media reported.

Earlier, the boat operator suspended the boat service along the canal on May 29-30 to allow employees to receive the first shot.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Cambodia reports record 20 Covid deaths

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia reported 20 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, a record for a single day, as the country detected its first Delta variant cases and authorities urged people to be vigilant.

14:00
Thailand

145 new Covid-19 cases in Chon Buri

CHON BURI: Another 145 new coronavirus infections have been reported in Chon Buri, many linked to a cluster at Talad Mai market and a migrant workers’ camp.

12:50
Thailand

Saen Saep boat service suspended until Sunday

The boat service along Khlong Saen Saep canal has been suspended during the weekend as more than 250 staff members will receive their second shots of Covid-19 vaccine.

12:35