145 new Covid-19 cases in Chon Buri

Health workers conduct Covid-19 testing at Sap Rung-arun market in Phan Thong district, Chon Buri province, on June 6. (Photo: Chon Buri public health office Facebook page)

CHON BURI: Another 145 new coronavirus infections have been reported in Chon Buri, many linked to a cluster at Talad Mai market and a migrant workers’ camp.

The new infections were found in clusters at Talad Mai market in Muang district (36), a migrant workers’ camp in Si Racha district (35), a cluster of Soi Ratprasit community in Muang district (8), Talad Ban Thung market in Si Racha district (3) and Online Bar in Bang Lamung district (1).

Three others were infected after coming into contact with confirmed patients in Rayong while tthe remaining two were close to confirmed patients in Nonthaburi.

Another 23 cases got the disease from family members and seven from colleagues. The remaining 27 cases were still under investigation, the provincial public health office posted on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Of the new cases, Muang district saw the highest number of infections (57), followed by Si Racha (49), Bang Lamung (20), Bo Thong (6), Koh Chan (5), Sattahip (4), Phanat Nikhom (1), Phan Thong (1) and two from Rayong who had been treated at hospitals in Chon Buri.

The 145 new cases brought the provincial total to 5,931 cases of which 4,835 recovered, with 77 discharged over the previous 24 hours. A total of 1,061 were still under treatment at hospitals. The accumulated fatalities stood at 35.

The province has 18 clusters — workplaces (8), construction camps (4), markets (3) and communities (3), according to the Facebook post.

On Friday, the provincial public health office reported one more Covid-19 death and another 142 infections, 52 linked to a cluster at Talad Mai market.